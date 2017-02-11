Bartlett community raising money for new K9 vests

Bartlett Police Department's K9 unit is in need of new protective vests. In order to give back, community members decided to start a GoFundMe page in order to raise the necessary funds.

The vests that the department currently owns are old, heavy, and expired, thus rendering them ineffective and useless. The new vests that would be purchased are light weight and both bullet and stab proof.

Additionally, the GoFundMe page states the officers assigned to the Bartlett station will dedicate a placard that will be placed above the vests to Pico, a four-legged officer who passed away after years of service.

By donating, participants will not only be helping insure the safety of the K9 officers but also the safety of their human counterparts, as the well-being of the two is very often intertwined.

If you are interested in donating, click here.

