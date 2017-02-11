Cohen calls for investigation of Russian involvement in election

Saturday morning, a large crowd packed into East High School for a town hall meeting called by Congressman Steve Cohen.

Cohen had panelists at the event to talk about the impacts of Trump’s immigration order, which has been halted due to a federal appeals court, and the many changes that have been proposed to the Affordable Care Act.

Representatives with the Tennessee Justice Center estimate half a million people in Tennessee could lose their health insurance if the ACA is repealed and not replaced.

Additionally, Cohen said that he wants thorough investigation into Russia’s actions in the 2016 election.

“We need to have a full investigation of what involvement the Russians had," Cohen said. "Because the sanctity of the ballot is the bottom baseline of democracy.”

