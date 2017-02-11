Family: Bodies of MS fishermen found

The two went missing on Moon Lake on Friday (Source: Family)

Search crews went on the hunt for two men who went missing at Moon Lake in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

Family members said the men had not been seen since Friday at 4 p.m. and were reported missing late Friday night. On Sunday night, family members confirmed that the bodies of the two men were found.

However, divers will not retrieve the bodies until Monday. It's unclear why the recovery was not immediate.

Tamesa Pleas said her brother Willie Pleas and another man were found dead Sunday evening.

"Just hurting real bad right now,” Pleas said. “Hurting and worrying. We're all stressed, we got our mom back home waiting to hear something. And I really don't want to give her the news they told us today.”

The family said the two men were on the job when their boat capsized.

The mother of the second fisherman said he had a bright future.

“He's a college student,” she said. “Just graduated from a very famous Chinese college-University. He is supposed to go to the graduate [school] in America, but he just wanted to work for a little bit of time."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.