Protesters stage anti-Planned Parenthood rally

A national effort to protest Planned Parenthood made its way to Memphis.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Planned Parenthood on Poplar Avenue Saturday morning. Many of these individuals held up signs that advocated defunding of the organization. While the protest was peaceful, participants said they were there to speak out against abortion in hopes that their presence would make an impact.

Many protesters are against abortions, which Planned Parenthood provides.

"To kill the most innocent child that's in the protection of the mother's womb--it's not right; it's sinful," Sarah Lewis said.

Across the country, 225 protests were planned in 45 different states.

"Do I expect it to change anything? No," Lewis said. "Maybe it'll change somebody's heart going down the street."

Planned Parenthood has been in Memphis’ headlines for a couple weeks. On Monday, county commissioners approved to extend a contract for a Planned Parenthood sponsored program that worked to prevent HIV.

Tension between commissioners and the public proved strenuous when Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said that not approving the contract could open the county up to legal challenges.

