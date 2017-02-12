23-year-old father found shot, killed

A man was found shot in the 1400 block of May Street, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Pervis Bailey. However, family and friends said the Bailey is also known as Mitch Terintino, and he was the father of a young daughter.

The 23-year-old was shot in his car around midnight.

“I heard four shots and immediately when I heard the shots, I just got down, because it was just too close,” John Owens, who lives nearby, said.

Owens said he hit the floor when the bullets started flying. He said the shots were rapid. He believes he heard seven in total.

“It just don’t make no sense,” Owens said.

Relatives said Terintino was a father to a four-year-old daughter.

Sunday, a glove and other medical supplies remained on the street as reminders of the crime scene.

“They came and knocked on my mama door and said my cousin was shot,” a woman on the scene said.

The woman did not want to be identified, but said Terintino is her cousin. She said first responders kept him alive on the scene, but he later died at Regional Medical Center. The woman said her family believes the killing was a set up and her cousin was targeted.

“It was just people that he knew, people that he knew. This man got a child,” she said, “They think this is life. This is not life.”

Sunday, both neighbors and loved ones of the victim called for the violence in Memphis to end.

“It’s got to get better than this,” Owens said.

Memphis police haven’t released further information about the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

No arrests have been made as of now, but police are investigating.

