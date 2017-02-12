Memphis ranks 4th on 'Top 25 most romantic cities'

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, and OpenTable.com shared its list of the most romantic cities in 2017 in the U.S.

OpenTable.com ranked the top 25 romantic cities by calculating romantic dining. The site calculated the data using three variables: restaurants rated romantic, percentage of tables seated for two, and percentage of people who dined out on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Here’s a complete list:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma St. Louis, Missouri Savannah, Georgia Memphis, Tennessee Brooklyn, New York Richmond, Virginia Charleston, South Carolina Kansas City, Missouri Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland Charlotte, North Carolina Louisville, Kentucky Lahaina, Hawaii Portland, Oregon Scottsdale, Arizona Miami Beach, Florida Dallas, Texas Houston, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Diego, California Nashville, Tennessee Indianapolis, Indiana Cincinnati, Ohio Chicago, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.