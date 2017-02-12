Memphis ranks 4th on 'Top 25 most romantic cities' - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis ranks 4th on 'Top 25 most romantic cities'

(Source: Flickr) (Source: Flickr)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, and OpenTable.com shared its list of the most romantic cities in 2017 in the U.S.

OpenTable.com ranked the top 25 romantic cities by calculating romantic dining. The site calculated the data using three variables: restaurants rated romantic, percentage of tables seated for two, and percentage of people who dined out on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Here’s a complete list:

  1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Savannah, Georgia
  4. Memphis, Tennessee
  5. Brooklyn, New York
  6. Richmond, Virginia
  7. Charleston, South Carolina
  8. Kansas City, Missouri
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Baltimore, Maryland
  11. Charlotte, North Carolina
  12. Louisville, Kentucky
  13. Lahaina, Hawaii
  14. Portland, Oregon
  15. Scottsdale, Arizona
  16. Miami Beach, Florida
  17. Dallas, Texas
  18. Houston, Texas
  19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  20. San Diego, California
  21. Nashville, Tennessee
  22. Indianapolis, Indiana
  23. Cincinnati, Ohio
  24. Chicago, Illinois
  25. Atlanta, Georgia

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly