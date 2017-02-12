Houston High, Middle, Arlington High win cheerleading national c - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Houston High, Middle, Arlington High win cheerleading national championships

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

Three Mid-South teams took home national championships at the National High School Cheerleading Championships this weekend.

Houston High School and Middle School squads took their respective championships home to Germantown. Houston High won the Super Varsity DI National Championship, while Houston Middle took home the Large Junior High National Championship.

Meanwhile, the Arlington High School girls took home the Small Junior Varsity National Championship.

Congrats to all the winners!

