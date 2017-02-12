Houston High, Middle, Arlington High win cheerleading national championships

Three Mid-South teams took home national championships at the National High School Cheerleading Championships this weekend.

Houston High School and Middle School squads took their respective championships home to Germantown. Houston High won the Super Varsity DI National Championship, while Houston Middle took home the Large Junior High National Championship.

Congratulations to the 2017 Super Varsity DI National Champions from Houston High School! #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/pFNsTNzANe — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 12, 2017

Congratulations to the 2017 Large Junior High National Champions Houston Middle School! #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/A3HkDVMVeF — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 12, 2017

Meanwhile, the Arlington High School girls took home the Small Junior Varsity National Championship.

Congratulations to the 2017 Small Junior Varsity National Champion Arlington High School!!! pic.twitter.com/9Hs1uyGqFM — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 12, 2017

Congrats to all the winners!

