Man arrested, charged with kidnapping children

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of abducting his two children that he does not have custody of.

Police said Charles Williams IV took his 10-month and one-year-old children from their baby sitter. A City Watch was issued for the children and MPD began the process to issue an Amber Alert.

After three hours, the children were found safe at a family member’s home.

Williams is charged with two counts of kidnapping and custodial interference.

