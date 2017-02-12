Man arrested for firing shots at repo men

A man was arrested after police said he fired shots at two men trying to repossess a car.

Police said the two men, who worked with a repossession company, were trying to repossess a Chevy Cruze at a home on Reed Avenue on Friday.

The two men told officers that Prentiss Martin, 36, who owned the car, came running out of the home shouting at them. They said he chased them to a nearby intersection and opened fire.

A nearby police officer heard the gunshots and quickly caught up to the repo men.

The officer then found five shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Memphis Police Department arrested Martin at his home. His wife handed the gun over to officers.

Police said Martin admitted to shooting at the men. He is charged with aggravated assault.

Martin's family said he only opened fire because he thought the men were trying to steal his car.

Martin is now being held in jail on a $50,000 bond.

The repo men were not injured.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.