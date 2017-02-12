Tigers baseball ready for season opener against Vols

Memphis Tigers baseball will welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to campus for a season-opening series at FedExPark on Friday.

The Tigers are led by six seniors this year, keeping expectations high.

Tigers senior infielder Brandon Grudzielanek said he cannot wait for first pitch on Friday, especially against an in-state rival.

"I'm excited to play other people. We play so many intrasquads, so many of just playing each other,” Grudzielanek said. “I'm ready to play anyone, but obviously having an in-state rival. A team that a lot of guys from here played is really big motivation. Hopefully we get a big crowd out here. It'll be good motivation. Good day to start off."

First pitch for game one is set for 4 p.m. The Vols will be in town for a three-game series.

