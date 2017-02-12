Tigers' comeback bid falls short in loss to Temple

Memphis overcame a huge deficit to Temple on Sunday, but couldn’t finish the job as they lost at home.

The Tigers actually jumped to a lead early on, before the Owls went on a 25-2 run to end the half, holding Memphis scoreless for nearly 12 minutes.

Memphis managed to put together a run, thanks in large part to a huge game from Dedric Lawson. Lawson put together a 27 point, 12 rebound double-double to lead his team.

Markel Crawford put together a nice performance, scoring 17 while shooting 50 percent.

Temple would prove to be too much and pulled away for a 74-62 win despite the comeback attempt. Four of their five starters scored in double digits, with freshman Quinton Rose scoring a team-high 18.

This is the second time Temple defeated Memphis this season, despite the Owls’ 5-8 conference record.

Tigers head coach Tubby Smith was quick to give the opposing team their due.

"Temple's a very talented team, and when they went with their big lineup it was really, you know, we were making shots early on and then we got beat on the boards and second chance points,” Smith said. “Although actually we beat them on second chance points, but I know that there were some opportunities that we didn't capitalize on."

The loss drops Memphis to 8-5 in AAC play and 18-8 on the season. They’ll look to get back on track Thursday when they head to UConn to battle the Huskies.

