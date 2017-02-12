40-year-old identified as woman stabbed to death, found in alley

A family is devastated after 40-year-old Celestina Holley was killed Saturday morning and found stabbed and left in an alley.

Saturday night, the family came to the scene looking for answers, not knowing if their loved one was killed or not.

“I was looking for her all day yesterday,” Holley’s cousin, Lisa Stringfellow, said. “Hoping when I pulled off and turned that corner, I'd see her. And I don't get a chance to see her no more. She’s gone.”

Sunday, police confirmed Holley as the woman who was killed. Holley was a mother of two and a grandmother with another grandchild on the way.

“It just hurt me so bad,” Stringfellow said. “Real bad, and they just stabbed her like that and took her life away and now she’s gone.”

Police told the family that Holley put up a strong fight against her attacker.

“She did a fight, the detective says, she put up a fight,” Holley’s sister, April Gant, said.

The family said they have never lost anyone to a homicide before.

“I just can't believe that's my baby cousin... she’s dead,” Stringfellow said.

Now, they are just hoping for justice.

“I want to say to the killer, you got by, but you hadn't got away,” Gant said.

Police have not made any arrests so far.

