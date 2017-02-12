Seasonable temperatures return this week

Temperatures hit record highs on Saturday and we saw highs well above average on Sunday as well. However, winter will be returning this week. Our average highs are in the mid 50s and lows are in the mid 30s, which is where temperatures will be from Monday to Wednesday.

This brief dip into more seasonable weather will be short-lived though. A ridge of high pressure will help amp up temperatures again at the end of the week. Highs will be in the 60s by Friday and temperatures will likely climb into the lower 70s over the weekend.

Overall, it's been a mild winter with temperatures running above normal in December, January and so far this month. February is expected to end with temperatures well above average for the month. This will likely end up being one of the warmest winters on record across the southeast,

