Man shot, killed at Governor's Inn

A man was shot and killed at a motel on Mt. Moriah Road.

Investigators rushed to Governor's Inn Motel near the intersection of Mt. Moriah Road and American Way just after 10 p.m.

There, Memphis police officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and were arguing before the suspect shot the victim. Neither suspect or victim have been identified.

