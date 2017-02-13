Body found in Nonconnah Creek ruled homicide

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was found in Nonconnah Creek.

The man's body was found Saturday afternoon just north of the 2800 block of Lakeview Road.

Because the body was decomposed, investigators were initially unable to determine the man's cause of death. However, the medical examiner was later able to determine that the victim suffered head trauma.

The victim has not been identified. No suspect information is currently available.

Memphis Police Department called this the 25th homicide investigation of 2017, though it is unclear at this time when the victim was killed.

