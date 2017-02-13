3 Mid-South artists take home Grammy awards

Three Mid-South musicians walked away triumphant from the 2017 Grammy Awards.

William Bell, a Memphis-native born in 1939, received his first Grammy award after being nominated in two categories.

Bell received the Best Americana Album nod for "This is Where I Live," an album produced with Stax Records in 2016. He was also nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song "The Three of Me."

Bobby Rush, 83, was born in Louisiana but grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas. He took home the prized trophy for Best Traditional Blues Album with his record "Porcupine Meat."

Rush, who played with greats such as Muddy Waters, James, Brown, and Etta James, became the first blues artist to perform in China in 2007. This is Rush's first Grammy Award.

And of course, Millington-native Justin Timberlake did not disappoint with a win for his summertime hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling." Timberlake won in his category for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Singer Adele took home the top three awards--Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. David Bowie posthumously won four awards; he had previously never earned a Grammy for his music.

