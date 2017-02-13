Man kills ex-wife, shoots teen daughter before committing suicide

A man shot his 16-year-old daughter and killed her mother before turning the gun on himself, according to Horn Lake Police Department.

Around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews rushed to the 3100 block of Cool Springs Drive. On the scene, they found a woman and a teenager, both of whom had been shot. Friends of the family later identified them as 57-year-old Gale Hall and 16-year-old Mya Verner.

Hall was pronounced dead on the scene; Verner was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

"It's just heartbreaking, very devastating," Debbie Butler said. "Very, very. I just can't even imagine, she was just young and what her daughter has to go through now."

Butler, a family friend, said the family members were close.

"Very sweet child, loving. She loved her dad, momma loved her too," Butler said. "She was Gale's baby, no matter hold old Mya got."

The investigation led officers to the woman's ex-husband and the teen's father, Marvin Verner. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department went to Verner's home, where he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to reports, Verner and her mother Gale Hall went out Sunday night to a concert. When they returned home, Verner's father was waiting to confront his ex-wife. He fired into her Mercedes SUV, killing Hall. One bullet struck his daughter in the mouth. She then ran from the car to nearby neighbors for help.

It took her three houses to find someone home.

"By the time I could get my clothes on, she went to my next door neighbor's house. She was bleeding because he shot her in the mouth," Frederick Reed said.

Friends and family are in shock. One friend said Marvin Verner wasn't a violent man, and that he was working to reconcile with his ex-wife.

"At first, I thought everything was cool. They'd go out and eat and do different things," Reed said.

Meanwhile, friends and family are rallying around the injured child.

"Mya's going to need all the support that she can possibly have right now and that's what we're planning to do for her," Butler said.

