Tips to save when buying gift cards

Second hand gift cards have become big business on the internet.

Online marketplaces are selling gift cards from all sorts of places, such as Walmart, Target and even Sunglass Hut. They make money by buying these leftover giftcards from people and then reselling them.

Sometimes, however, you can save a few bucks by buying these gift cards at a discount.

The discounts usually range from 5-10 percent, which can add up when making a big purchase. However, there are a few places where you can buy giftcards and get a savings of 30-50 percent.

Tuesday morning on WMC Action News 5, we will share with you the websites which have the best savings and the brands which you can really save on. That’s Tuesday morning starting at 4:30 a.m. with weather and traffic every 7 minutes.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.