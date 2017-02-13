Memphis Zoo bonobos pucker up for Valentine's Day, World Bonobo Day

If you don't have anyone to smooch on Valentine's Day, the Memphis Zoo has got you covered.

The Bonobos held a Valentine's Day party, complete with kissing booth, in honor of the first ever World Bonobo Day.

Bonobos, a small member of the Great Ape family, are sometimes called Pygmy Chimpanzees, though they bear no relation to the common chimpanzee. According to Memphis Zoo, Bonobos are known for their strong social networks and for relying on cooperation, rather than aggression, to keep their society in order.

The party also featured a cellphone recycling booth, so you can give one of the seven bonobos a special Valentine's Day present.

Recycling cellphones, cellphone batteries, and chargers can help reduce the need for the mineral Coltan, according to Memphis Zoo.

Zoo officials said Coltan is excavated in and around gorilla and bonobo habitats, putting them at risk.

