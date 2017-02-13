15-year-old slowly recovering after hit-and-run

A 15-year-old is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital following a hit-and-run in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Clarke Road and Jamestown Avenue.

Police officers found Tre'vion Askew, 15, lying in someone's yard with injuries to his body and head. He was conscious but unable to answer any questions.

Police officers noted Askew's shoe was in the intersection of the road, and his backpack was wrapped around his leg.

"This took a big toll on me," Donnita Askew said.

Askew said her son was walking home when the Wooddale High student was hit.

"You never know what is going to happen," she said.

A witness told police she heard a loud boom but never saw the crash. She said she looked outside after hearing the boom and saw Askew lying in the yard but did not see a vehicle.

"He was on a breathing machine." Askew said. "He was not breathing on his own. He had blood on his brain and his brain had swelling."

Askew was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Almost a week later, he is out of intensive care, but still has a long road to recovery.

While he does not have any broken bones, he cannot walk and still cannot move the left side of his body.

"I'm blessed," Askew said. "I thank God so much that he is alive and he is coming through this."

