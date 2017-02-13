Bill to require students to learn cursive passes MS Senate

A bill requiring students to be taught cursive writing passed in the Mississippi State Senate.

David Parker, a Republican state senator for Olive Branch, proposed the bill, numbered SB 2273.

Not only does the bill require that all students learn cursive in school, it also requires students to demonstrate proficiency in the handwriting style by the end of fifth grade.

The test will not be standardized across the state; teachers and local districts will determine a way to test proficiency in their classrooms.

"As the father of college children, a high schooler, and a kindergartener, I am excited that the form of English used in our original founding documents will not appear to be a foreign language to the children in Mississippi," Parker said in a Facebook post.

The bill will still have to pass in the Mississippi House of Representatives before the governor can choose whether to sign it into law.

