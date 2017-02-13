NICU babies, parents exchange Valentine's Day presents

March of Dimes is giving parents of critically ill newborns a special Valentine's Day memory with their new sweethearts.

The March of Dimes NICU Family Support staff at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, crafted tiny knit hats with hearts for each baby to wear during special photo shoot.

All of the photographers volunteered their services because their own babies were once in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit. They'll help create keepsake photos for each family.

In addition, parents and babies will exchange gifts. March of Dimes and St. Luke's will create "baby footprint valentines," while the parents can write love letters to their newborns.

“Every day a child is in the NICU can be frightening and uncertain, but holidays are especially tough, as families miss the normal joys of celebrations at home,” Rebecca Keunen, March of Dimes NICU Family Support Coordinator, said.

March of Dime's NICU Family Support program helps families during their child's time in the NICU. To learn more, click here.

