Father of 4 dies in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver died in a crash Monday afternoon in Memphis.

The driver crashed with a Chevrolet Impala around 12:30 p.m. near Shelby Drive and Mallard Ridge Drive.

Family and friends said Carlos Shannon, a father of four, died in the accident.

The collision was so violent that neighbors heard it inside their homes.

"I heard like some crash, like a hit. I heard it because it woke me up," Jocelin Salsedo said.

Salsedo said that particular section of Shelby Drive is particularly dangerous.

"I think last week it was another accident here--a two-car crash--and then last year it was this man that died also right here," Salsedo said.

For motorcycle riders like George Mayfield, the crash hits close to home.

"It hits you deep. Then you call all your members and find out if they're still alive--and none of them are riding today, so all of mine are OK," Mayfield said.

Memphis Police Department said the driver of the Impala stayed on the scene and does not face any traffic violations or criminal charges at this time.

