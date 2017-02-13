Cardinals arrive in FL for Spring Training

It’s that time of year again, when the magic words “pitchers and catchers report” gladden the hearts of baseball fans everywhere.

Players and coaches for the St. Louis Cardinals are arriving in Jupiter, Florida, in preparation for the Grapefruit League games, which will begin (for the Cardinals) on Saturday, February 25.

According to RedbirdRants.com, several Cardinals players have already been in camp, getting an early start on conditioning this year. Infielders Matt Carpenter, Aledmys Diaz, and Kolten Wong have already been working with Jose Oquendo, a former Cardinals coach who was sidelined last year after having surgery.

Other players that have arrived early include pitchers Adam Wainwright and Seung Hwan Oh, and hitters Eric Fryer and Carson Kelly.

The Cardinals’ Grapefruit League season will wrap up on Wednesday, March 29 with a game against the Washington Nationals. The regular season kicks off for the Cardinals on Sunday, April 2, when the Cardinals host the World Champion Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.

