DeSoto Co. Sheriff shows why deputies need radar

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco thinks it's time to give DeSoto County deputies radar.

Currently the county does not pay for radars, and Rasco said drivers know it and take advantage of it.

In a video posted to YouTube, Rasco talks about why he thinks it's important for deputies to be able to more easily enforce the speed limit.

"In my first year in office, we lost seven juveniles just because of speeding on county roads," Rasco said. "We want to show the public what's going on in the county roads, and why we feel like we need radar here in this county."

"It's about saving lives--saving people's lives," Rasco said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.