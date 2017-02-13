10-month-old found dead

A 10-month-old died just before noon Monday. Now, Memphis Police Department is investigating the child’s death.

Police said the 10-month-old was found at South Point Townhomes, located in the 4600 block of Vega Court. The child was pronounced deceased Monday afternoon. The baby was found just before noon in the middle of the complex.

Police said the cause of death is unknown at this time and it is an ongoing death investigation.

