Miss. State women rise to number 3 in AP poll

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball keeps moving on up.

The Bulldogs are ranked number 3 in this week’s AP and USA Today Coaches polls.

The ranking is the team’s highest in program history, and marks their 51st consecutive week on the AP poll—good for seventh-longest in the nation.

Mississippi State is 25-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming to number 6 South Carolina last month.

The team already matched their highest win total in school history with a win over arch-rival Ole Miss on Sunday.

They rank behind just Maryland and UConn in the rankings. The Huskies received all 33 first place votes as they just notched their 99th consecutive win.

The Bulldogs will wrap up the season against Georgia, number 23 Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Tennessee before heading to the SEC tournament.

Their next game against Georgia will come at 7 p.m. Thursday in Starkville.

