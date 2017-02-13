Operation Taking Back 901 aims to spread hope

We're sending a High 5 to a local mom working to take back the 901.

Arieale Munson has launched a program to inspire others to curb crime and poverty in Memphis.



Operation Taking Back 901 hopes to reach up to 200 people on March 4 at 10 a.m., when Munson, family, and friends take over Morris Park at Poplar Avenue and North Orleans Street.

Munson will supply those in need with a "bag of hope." The bags will be filled with water, snacks, and hygiene products.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer or donate items to fill the bags can email the group at OperationTakingBack901@gmail.com or call (901) 626-6772.

To find more information about the group, check out their Facebook page by clicking here.

