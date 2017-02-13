WATCH LIVE: Obama holds first public event since leaving office

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

CHICAGO (AP) - President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the place where he started his political career.

Obama will speak Monday at 11 a.m. CST at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

College students from around the Chicago area are expected to attend. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders."

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

