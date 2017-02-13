2 Tigers receive AAC softball weekly awards

The University of Memphis softball team had two players recognized for their efforts in opening weekend by the American Athletic Conference. Junior pitcher Molly Smith was given the title of conference’s pitcher of the week. Senior outfielder Lindsey Crowdus was name to the weekly Honor Roll for the seventh time in her career.

In 12.2 innings pitched, Smith finished opening weekend going 1-1 with a 1.11 ERA. Smith earned the start and secured the win over Florida International on Friday night, giving up zero earned runs and four strikeouts. Originally from Yamhill, Oregon, the junior finished with eight Ks and two earned runs allowed.

This was Smith’s first time being named the American Pitcher of the Week.

Crowdus also had an outstanding weekend! The senior went 11-for-14 from the plate with a pair of triples and doubles as well as a perfect 3-for-3 showing on the base paths. Between game three and game five, Crowdus tallied a hit in nine straight at bats, which is the longest streak in Memphis history. The Houma, LA, native recorded a hit in every game and scored a team-high four runs.

Memphis remains on the road next weekend for the DeMarini Desert Classic being held in Las Vegas, opening against Boise State on Feb.17 at 2:15p.m. CT. Memphis will face Boise State, Utah State, Hawaii, UNLV, and Nevada over the course of the weekend.

