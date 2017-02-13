Bartlett police warn residents of possible scam

Bartlett Police Department issued a warning Monday to residents through their Facebook page.

Bartlett police said someone is asking residents for money and claiming it is for the Bartlett Police Department. BPD said this is not them.

"This is NOT us. We do not call and ask for donations," BPD wrote on their Facebook. "This is apparently a scam and someone is using our good name....We will never call you and ask for money."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.