2 men wanted for Hernando armed robbery

Hernando police are asking for the public's help to track down two men wanted for an armed robbery.

Police said two men in s dark colored 2-door car were responsible for an armed robbery of the Shell gas station at 586 East Commerce Street in Hernando, Mississippi. The robbery happened on Saturday at approximately 4:26 a.m.

This vehicle was last seen going south bound on East Parkway leaving the parking lot of Olivia’s Square shopping center.

One man was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, and the other was wearing camouflage pants and a black hoodie with white lettering on the front. They are believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

