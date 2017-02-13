Woman in coma after Midtown drag racing crash

A man charged with crashing into a woman during a drag race has a criminal history.

The crash sent a young woman to the hospital, where she is in a coma.

Family members said Lisa Sloan is in the ICU in a coma after being hit on Poplar Avenue late Friday night.

Sloan works in pharmaceuticals as the director of product compliance at W.M. Barr and Company. She studied at Christian Brothers University and the University of Memphis.

Police said 25-year-old Cordero Ragland was drag racing when he hit Sloan at a high speed. The second racing driver sped off, according to police.

According to Ragland’s criminal history, he pleaded guilty to an aggravated riot charge in 2015 for his involvement in a brawl at a BP gas station. Video of that fight at the station on Poplar and Cleveland Street went viral.

Ragland was released the following year, May 2016, for those charges.

Other charges in his record include aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

The family of Lisa Sloan has been posting updates directly to the website CaringBridge.org. In their most recent post, they say Sloan is on a ventilator and her condition has stabilized for the time being.

