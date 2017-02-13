Handgun found on Tunica Co. school bus Friday night

A school resource officer with Tunica County Schools found a handgun on a school bus Friday night.

Officials said Rosa Fort High School students arrived at Horn Lake High School for a basketball game. While the bus was there, Tunica County Resource Officers searched the bus.

"I feel like they shouldn't have did that; they shouldn't have brought that on no school bus," student Shardae Calhoun said. "It wasn't called for."

One of the officers found a handgun on the bus around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Baseball player Preniss Carter said the announcement was made at the school.

"Everybody shouldn't be punished for a few, but they said they didn't bring the gun," Carter said. "So, I don't know. I just want to play baseball."

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and Tunica County School District are investigating and looking at surveillance video to determine who got on the bus. They said part of the investigation involves when exactly the gun ended up on the bus.

After the discovery of the gun, the students were told to get back on the bus and the game was canceled.

Any student caught with a weapon on school property faces a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

