Growing heroin epidemic finds new, unlikely supporters

A growing epidemic in the Mid-South turned perceived enemies into allies in a common cause.

Hearts for Hope and Healing is a group fighting every day to prevent heroin addition for claiming another Mid-South life.

"They're dying. They're dying every day," Lisa Renner, whose son died from a heroin overdose, said.

So when Rock 103 DJs Ditch and Jake made a joking comment referring to heroin addiction, Heart for Hope and Healing refused to stand silent.

The group's founder, Becky Farruggia, contacted the radio station with concerns about what was said on air. Rock 103 invited Farruggia to come on and talk about the Mid-South heroin epidemic.

However, when she appeared on the show, the interview did not go as expected.

"It got a little off course," Farruggia said.

The interview was posted on YouTube and many viewers said it appeared Farruggia was ambushed.

However, Farruggia said as soon as the microphones turned off, the real talk began.

"They then promised to do anything they could to raise the awareness," Farruggia said of DJ's Ditch and Jake.

Now, Rock 103 is spreading the word for a fundraiser the group organized called Addicts Lives Matter.

The fundraiser is working to get narcan in the hands of the community. Narcan is a drug that can treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

Medical professionals say Narcan can help save lives in the case of an overdose.

Renner and Farruggia are happy to have Rock 103 supporting their efforts to inform the community about the heroin epidemic in the Mid-South.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.