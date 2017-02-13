Elvis’ best man, member of ‘Memphis Mafia’ dies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Elvis’ best man, member of ‘Memphis Mafia’ dies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Marty Lacker seen over Elvis' left shoulder during his wedding to Priscilla. Marty Lacker seen over Elvis' left shoulder during his wedding to Priscilla.
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A member of Elvis' so-called "Memphis Mafia" died Monday at the age of 80.

Marty Lacker served as Elvis' best man at his wedding to Priscilla.

Lacker had been in and out of the hospital since December. He died of kidney failure.

