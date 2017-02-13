Tigers raise football ticket prices for 2017

University of Memphis is raising ticket prices for football games.

Memphis partnered with IMG Learfield Ticketing Solutions to compare Memphis to other ticket prices across the American Athletic Conference. Memphis ranked ninth in the lower sideline seats, twelfth in upper sideline seats, and tenth in the end zone seats. In all, Memphis had some of the least expensive ticket prices among the 12-school conference.

Memphis will now raise prices in order to better compete with the other schools in the conference in resources.

The price changes will begin in the 2017 season, which contains seven home games including Pac-12 opponent UCLA and AAC foe Navy.

“I prefer to never raise ticket prices, but as I looked at where we stand relative to the rest of the conference, coupled with rising programmatic costs, we knew we could not remain stationary,” said athletic director Tom Bowen. “We would like to approach the mean prices in our conference in order to continue to provide the resources necessary for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level. We are asking the entire community to join us in this effort to be more competitive from a resource standpoint.”

Scholarship fund members who donate at least at the $100 level will be offered a season ticket discount. Membership benefits include a season ticket discount on up to six season tickets, a TSF 901 Club card, exclusive team practices, and more.

2017 Ticket Prices:

Premium Chairback Seats: $275, plus a TSF donation

Lower Sideline: $250, or $225 for TSF Members

Upper Sideline: $190, or $170 for TSF Members

Endzone: $130, or $115 for TSF Members

Family Fun Zone (includes four tickets): $350, or $300 for TSF Members

Season tickets are now on sale.

Single game tickets go on sale in August with the exception of the UCLA and Navy games, which will go on sale the Monday before those games.

