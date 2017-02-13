Porch pirates hit Germantown homes

Porch pirates have made their way across Memphis and now Germantown is seeing their fair share of valuable goods gone without a trace.

Neighbors said it's a sign of the times, but there are some easy steps you can take to ensure you receive the things you order.

Leigh Bell ordered an Amazon Echo, but before she knew it she had it taken off her doorstep in the 6900 block of Redfield Drive.

"I found out it had already arrived, but I never saw it," Bell said.

On the same day Bell's package disappeared, another Germantown resident in the 1900 block of Corbin Road reported items from their package were missing.

"The police are pretty good about cruising through, but they can't watch everybody," Bell said.

Here are some tips to help ensure you get the merchandise you order:

Have it sent to your office, the post office, or Authorized Shipping Outlets

Request a signature at the time of delivery

Install technology like the Ring Video doorbell - that gives the illusion you are home even when you are not.

"It's just a sign of the times. People taking other people stuff," Bell said. "It's just sad."

Bell said it's the first time this has happened to her in the 15 years she has lived at her home, and hopes it doesn't happen again.

"Thievery is like a pet peeve of mine," she said.

FedEx is also taking steps to protect packages. The company is partnering with Walgreens to add pick up and drop off locations across the country.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.