Gasol, Conley come up big as Grizzlies win in Brooklyn

Memphis’ dynamic duo was at their best in a 112-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

The two-piece of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley put forward some of their best performance of the year respectively to halt a Nets comeback attempt in Brooklyn.

After a strong finish to the first quarter from the Grizzlies, Brooklyn treaded water for most of the night, with a consistent Memphis lead sometimes touching double digits. It was a familiar sight for the Nets, who have yet to reach 10 wins on the season.

The Grizzlies largest lead of the night hit 16 in the fourth quarter when the Nets tried to make a bit of a run. The lead would only be cut to seven before the Grizzlies righted the ship, anchored by late game heroics from Conley.

The Grizzlies point guard finished the night with 32 points, asserting himself to the charity stripe for 11 free throw attempts (10 makes). Gasol flirted with a triple-double. The All-Star pumped in 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Memphis shot 50 percent as a team, including 40 percent from deep.

Brandan Wright had his best game of the season and maybe as a Grizzly, scoring 17 points off the bench.

Veteran Vince Carter scored 14 off the bench, sinking four of his five three-point attempts.

Memphis is now 34-23 on the season and have won seven of their last nine. They’ll head back to the Bluff City after a Valentine’s Day break when they take on New Orleans on Wednesday at home.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.