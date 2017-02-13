Collierville allows Sunday beer sales - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Collierville allows Sunday beer sales

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

The city of Collierville passed an ordinance that will allow beer to be sold on Sundays.

The ordinance was passed Monday night, amending the city’s beer laws, which until now restricted purchases in stores on Sundays.

The new rules are in effect immediately, meaning gas stations and grocery stores in Collierville can start selling beer this weekend.

