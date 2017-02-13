'Little Mermaid' actors learning from Broadway star

Mid-South performers learned from one of their own whose been to Broadway and back.

Cody Hanford is helping choreograph the DeSoto Family Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Hanford, who is from Germantown, is familiar with the show.

“Our choreographer Cody Hanford, who was the original Flounder on Broadway, is using a lot of that original Broadway choreography, which is so much fun for us to be able to get to do that on stage,” Ashley McCormack said.

“The Little Mermaid is now in dress rehearsal mode. The curtain will rise on the production later this month at Landers Center.

“I’m really excited,” actor Cordell Turner said. “This is one of the most memorable Disney stories.”

