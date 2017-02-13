10-year-old girl shot in head through living room window

A 10-year-old girl, who was shot in her living room, is out of the hospital and doing well, according to the girl's mother.

A 10-year-old girl, who was shot in her living room, is out of the hospital and doing well, according to the girl's mother.

10-year-old 'feels good' after being shot in the head last week

10-year-old 'feels good' after being shot in the head last week

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the head when a bullet flew through the window of her house.

Memphis police officers said the shooting happened in the Goodwill Village Apartments, which are located in the 2500 block of Goodwill Lane, just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Dobbs' father said an argument outside their apartment led to the shooting, but his daughter, Vynnitra Dobbs, was not the intended target. Vincent Dobbs said a man approached him and said he didn't belong there.

“I threw my hands up, because I knew he had a gun,” Dobbs said. “I'm not from North Memphis. I'm not, but I should have the right to stay where I want to stay.”

Dobbs said he and the other man both walked away, but he later heard gunfire. When he walked inside, he found the broken window and his daughter bleeding on the living room floor.

"When I got around there, her mom and my daughter, she was holding her to her telling her to wake up," Dobbs said. “She's the reason I don't like to get in trouble, because she needs me. It don't make sense."

Dobbs said he rushed his daughter to the hospital. He believes the window actually slowed the bullet down and possibly saved Vynnitra's life.

“Why not me? She didn’t deserve that,” Dobbs said. "Man just turn yourself in, sir. Just turn yourself in."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.