MPD offers bins to return unwanted prescription drugs

Memphis Police Department has set up bins inside police stations to help people remove their unwanted prescription drugs.

The ‘Pill Take Back Bins’ were installed inside nine police stations across Memphis.

Anyone with unwanted drugs can take them to their nearest box 24/7/365.

MPD said they investigated 122 overdose deaths involving illegal narcotics and prescriptions in 2016.

The locations are as follows:

Old Allen Station, 3633 New Allen Road

Raines Station, 791 East Raines

Mount Moriah Station, 2602 Mount Moriah

Crump Station, 949 E.H. Crump

Tillman Station, 426 Tillman

North Main Station, 444 North Main

Airways Station, 2234 Truitt

Appling Farms, 6850 Appling Farms Station

Ridgeway Station, 3840 Ridgeway

