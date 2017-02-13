MPD offers bins to return unwanted prescription drugs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD offers bins to return unwanted prescription drugs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department has set up bins inside police stations to help people remove their unwanted prescription drugs.

The ‘Pill Take Back Bins’ were installed inside nine police stations across Memphis.

Anyone with unwanted drugs can take them to their nearest box 24/7/365.

MPD said they investigated 122 overdose deaths involving illegal narcotics and prescriptions in 2016.

The locations are as follows:

  • Old Allen Station, 3633 New Allen Road
  • Raines Station, 791 East Raines
  • Mount Moriah Station, 2602 Mount Moriah
  • Crump Station, 949 E.H. Crump
  • Tillman Station, 426 Tillman
  • North Main Station, 444 North Main
  • Airways Station, 2234 Truitt
  • Appling Farms, 6850 Appling Farms Station
  • Ridgeway Station, 3840 Ridgeway

