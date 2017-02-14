6 seed upset on first day of Memphis Open

The Memphis Open tennis tournament began its 41st run in the Bluff City with action in the main draw Monday at the Racquet Club of Memphis.

American Donald Young hit the court, a semifinalist in the tournament two years ago..

He opened with a tough match against the Tournament's 6th seed, Adrian Mannarino of France.

The 27-year-old Young reached a high of 38th in the world in 2012.

He's won almost $4 million in his career to date, including a half million dollars in 2016.

Mannarino's career path is almost the same, from prize money to world ranking.

The Frenchman has finished four straight seasons and six of the last seven in the Top 100, but he's been a bit hotter lately, reaching a high of 27th in 2015.

Mannarino took the first set against Young 6-3. But Young, after changing shirts (for good luck maybe?)m wins the second set 7-5.

It was three-set thriller on opening day as Young gets the win in the upset, the scores 3-6, 7-5, 7-6

Action in the $720 thousand tournament continues through Sunday at the Racquet Club of Memphis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.