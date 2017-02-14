Man held at gunpoint, forced into home during driveway robbery

A man is behind bars after he was accused of kidnapping and robbing another man in his own driveway.

According to the police report, the victim came home around 7 p.m. on February 1 when three men walked up to him.

One of the men asked him for money, but when he said he didn't have any, the men pulled out guns and pointed them at him.

The victim said the three men then told him to lie on the ground and give them his stuff. One of the men started going through his pockets and took his keys.

The suspects then picked him up, made him unlock his door, forced him into the house, and threw him down inside his dining room.

The suspects ransacked his house and took his phone, hitting him on the head with a gun. They then took his TV, a cup full of change, a microphone, a mini keyboard, and the victim's car.

On February 8, the victim identified Demarquarious Smith as one of the men who robbed him and forced him into his house.

Smith was arrested on February 13 and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

