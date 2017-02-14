Hazmat crews clean unknown chemical spill

Emergency crews quickly sprang into action to clean up a chemical spill in Whitehaven.

Just before 1 a.m., a truck spilled an unknown chemical near a construction site near the intersection of Alcy Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Though emergency crews said the chemical was not dangerous and posed no immediate threat to people in the area, the chemical gave off a strong smell of ammonia.

Hazmat crews worked carefully to clean up the substance and put it into blue barrels. Memphis Fire Department blocked the intersection as hazmat teams took the barrels from the area.

