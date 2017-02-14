Car flips into ditch near Forest Hill Irene, Walnut Grove

A car flipped into a ditch near the intersection of Forest Hill Irene Road and Walnut Grove Road.

Memphis Fire Department crews rushed to the scene just after 5 a.m.

Memphis Police Department officers on the scene said the car lost control and flipped into the ditch. Two people were trapped inside the car, but both have been rescued.

MPD said both victims appear to be OK.

