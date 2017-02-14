City of Memphis releases plan to resurface streets

If you're tired of potholes in your neighborhood, you're about to get some good news--the City of Memphis released a road resurfacing plan and interactive map.

The City of Memphis Public Works evaluates whether streets need to be resurfaced within a five year time frame, then assigns a priority to each street. Streets in poor condition will be repaved first; streets that can wait a few years will be put at the bottom of the list.

During the resurfacing process, crews will take off the top 1.5 inch of pavement and add a new, smooth layer.

Public Works and Information Services put together a map showing upcoming paving projects in Memphis.

The paving projects only includes streets within the City of Memphis. Highways and Tennessee state routes are paved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.