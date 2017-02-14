IRIS Orchestra celebrates Black History Month at Clayborn Temple

Clayborn Temple and IRIS Orchestra are "Celebrating the Past: Creating a Future" with an Family Concert celebrating the music and memories of the Civil Rights Movement.

The free event includes IRIS Orchestra's IRIS Artist Fellows C3Strings (Miarama Alcantara, Ashley Vines, Ajibola Rivers) Overton and Kingsbury High Schools' orchestras, as well as community partners for Arts for Life's Sake and Carpenter Art Garden. Speakers include the president of Art for Life's Sake, Hattie Isen.

The IRIS Orchestra Family Concerts are interactive performances designed to engage people of all ages, combining inspiring music with the chance to explore. Clayborn Temple, long considered a central hub for discourse and action during the Civil Rights Movement, is undergoing renovations and an effort to renew its mission and serve a new generation of Memphians.

The concert will be held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Clayborn Temple -- 294 Hernando, Street in Memphis.

