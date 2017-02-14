Father of 3 run over, shot and killed in Clarksdale

Clarksdale Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday evening.

Officers found the body of a 32-year-old man on East Tallahatchie Street near Hicks Street around 6:45 p.m. Family members identified the victim as Earl Baines, a father of three.

"Earl was the kindest person you'd ever want to meet,” his mother, Mary Baines, said. “He'd give you the shirt off his back if he could. That's why I don't understand."

Investigators said Baines was intentionally hit by a car, which left the scene.

"Whoever did this, I want them punished,” his mother said.

Baines had also been shot several times. Investigators believe he was shot at a different location from where his body was found.

"It's a hard pill to swallow, but I'm going to put Jesus first,” Baines’ girlfriend, Cere Lee, said.

"I know my son,” Mary said. “He wouldn't hurt no one. He loved everybody. You can ask anybody."

Clarksdale PD is searching for two men believed to be driving a silver or grey car with damage to the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksdale Police Department at 662-621-8151.

